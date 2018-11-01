African startups invited to rethink aerospace tech

Airbus has launched its second edition of #Africa4Future, a joint accelerator program between Airbus’ global aerospace accelerator BizLab and Make-IT in Africa, a programme by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit German (GIZ), the German Agency for International Co-operation.

First launched in 2017, the #Africa4Future initiative was created by Airbus BizLab with the objective to encourage and support entrepreneurship in Africa.

The continent’s young and increasingly techno-savvy population is likely to be the driving force behind Africa’s socio-economic development.

Setting up an entrepreneurship eco-system requires investment and collaboration. Through #Africa4future, Airbus seeks to build bridges between the aerospace industry and the different players in Africa.

For this second edition, Airbus calls for African tech start-ups that are actively working on solutions related to unmanned logistics and remote sensing technology, including automation and drones, electrification, the blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and material composites and manufacturing.

The joint program will be implemented by the MEST and Innocircle consortium–two organizations with a significant presence and deep knowledge of entrepreneurial ecosystems in Africa.

Startups can submit applications for the programme until 30th November 2018 via https://www.airbus-bizlab.com/africa4future. Following the review, 10 applicants will be chosen to receive the opportunity to join #Africa4Future, a six-month acceleration program, starting on 7 January 2019.