The low-down on Apple’s latest announcements

Apple has announced a completely new iPad Pro tablet and long-awaited updates to the MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

Avi Greengart, research director for consumer platforms and devices at data and analytics company GlobalData, offers his view on these key developments.

iPad Pro

“Apple has long believed that the iPad ushers in a new wave of computing, and the new iPad Pro gets substantive updates in both design and performance,” says Greengart.

“The new 12,9-inch” iPad Pro gets the biggest makeover: smaller bezels make it is significantly more attractive while still offering the screen real estate of traditional computers. Pricing on the new iPad Pro starts at $799, but quickly enters premium laptop territory when consumers move to the larger size and buy necessary options.

“The iPad Pro will not be for everyone but it delivers a premium touch-and-pen tablet with a rich software library that can be used instead of a laptop for many use cases.”

MacBook Air

Greengart believes the new MacBook Air is so good, it will steal sales from the MacBook and MacBook Pro.

“With Apple’s installed base of 100 million Macs, this market is not going away,” he says. “What consumers really wanted was a modern MacBook Air, and that’s exactly what Apple is delivering here. It looks nice, features a higher resolution display, two USB-C ports, and narrower bezels, while maintaining long battery life and dropping to 2,75 pounds.

“Apple’s investment in manufacturing processes and focus on environmental issues has resulted in an extraordinary improvement: the new MacBook Air is made with 100% recycled aluminum. This accomplishment is not just a point of pride, but it should help sales on college campuses.”

Mac Mini

Apple’s update of the long-neglected Mac Mini comes with a significant price hike (from $499 to $799), Greengart points out. “So the new Mini will appeal primarily to business users seeking a Mac OS server, not consumers assembling a cheap Mac system with their own peripherals.”