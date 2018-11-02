All the details for Comic Con Africa 2019

The second edition of Comic Con Africa will take place from 21 to 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Organisers Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP have announced that, following the success of the inaugural Comic Con Africa, the event will now take place over four days, including the Heritage Day public holiday on 24 September.

Carol Weaving, MD of Reed Exhibitions Africa, says: “We exceeded our own expectations in 2018 and you are going to see bigger and better in 2019.

“We have listened to our fans first which means we needed to find a venue that is bigger, with more parking, more shade, easy access and Gallagher Convention Centre fits this bill perfectly. We have also added a public holiday on 24 September to accommodate the crowds.

“The 2018 event welcomed 45 085 visitors, which has been ABC audited, 212 exhibitors and almost 400 media,” she adds. “These numbers are unprecedented at an inaugural show but sadly we sold out before the event started and we want to make sure that in 2019 we can offer this experience to many more people. The new venue gives us this option, with a capacity of over 80 000 people.”

While new initiatives, including features, celebrities and talent, will be announced in due course, the show will be focused on all elements of pop culture, including cosplay, comic books, anime, manga, other creatives, film and series, games (including video and esports) and books/authors.

The festival will also feature a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements in animation, toys, gadgets, clothing, collectible card games, video games, webcomics, and fantasy novels and the ever-popular Artists’ Alley.

“Our fans come first, and we have done extensive research on how to make 2019 even better,” Weaving says. “The four-day festival and the new venue will all help us to make Comic Con Africa the go-to event of the year for all things pop culture related once again, this event will bring the very best of this world together in one place.”

Ticket sales will be live at the end of November.