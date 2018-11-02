Google workers down tools

Google employees from offices around the world walked off the job yesterday (1 November) in protest against the way the company handled sexual misconduct in the workplace.

At least 60% of offices worldwide were affected, with about 2 000 people walking out of the Mountain View headquarters.

The protests were about allegations that executives have been protected after being accused of sexual misconduct. Recently Android developer Andy Rubin was given a $90-million payout and asked to resign after misconduct allegations.

The walkout is the latest worker protest by Google workers, who have previously downed tools over the Project Maven plan to provide artificial intelligence to the Pentagon’s drone programme, as well as over plans to build a censored search engine for China.

Protesters have also published a list of demands to help protect women from sexual harassment and increase diversity in the company.