Nutanix extends Beam to enterprise private cloud

Nutanix has announced new updates to Beam which extend its cost visibility and optimisation capabilities into on-prem deployments.

With these new updates, Nutanix customers can get full visibility and insight into the entirety of their infrastructure environment, including public and private clouds, so they can choose the right cloud for every application.

Applications that are more predictable, such as data back-up, databases and enterprise applications can be more cost-effective when operating in private clouds, while less predictable workloads like mobile/digital and IoT services can be more suitable for public cloud infrastructure.

Beam will also now provide a global multi-cloud view so customers can visualize cloud spend patterns from a single dashboard, making it easier to make decisions which save their business money and ensure compliance with regulations.

According to a recent survey from IDC, “80% of customers report repatriating workloads from public cloud environments” and “the complexity of managing an increasingly disaggregated application portfolio across multiple landing zones is driving a sharper focus on TCO and performance for discrete elements.”

As organizations focus on wrangling public cloud deployments to gain more visibility into what is being consumed, existing private cloud deployments, including potential cost savings, are often ignored, resulting in an incomplete picture of a company’s enterprise infrastructure.

Beam will now provide customers with cost visibility into Nutanix software licenses so they can understand the cost associated with their Nutanix private cloud environments, as well as with public cloud deployments on popular cloud platforms.

In addition to having complete visibility across the entirety of their public cloud consumption, Nutanix customers will now be able to see how much they are spending on each Nutanix cluster they’ve set up and get advance notification when they need to add more software based on current consumption trends, all within a single management dashboard.

This global view will finally enable customers to manage their entire IT infrastructure environment.

Adding to existing support for all major public cloud platforms, providing customers with visibility and governance across their public cloud deployments, Beam’s newly added support for cost governance on Nutanix clusters provides:

* Unified governance for all clouds – CIOs and I&O leaders can centrally control consumption across private, public and hybrid clouds, and make decisions on future consumption more efficiently.

* Continuous cost optimization – Beam conducts intelligent analysis of cloud consumption trends to provide a list of the type of product and timeline for future purchases to keep the cloud cost optimized for both private and public clouds.

* Cluster level cost analysis – Customers will be able to see the cost of their Nutanix clusters that have been deployed and cost of software licenses allocated to each cluster.

“Hybrid cloud is no longer considered a brief stopping point in the journey toward an all public cloud future. It’s a first-class destination as customers realize they want the complementary benefits of the public and private cloud,” says Sunil Potti, chief product and development officer at Nutanix.

“For this to be successful, companies need to understand how they’re using infrastructure no matter what the platform and from a single view. Nutanix Beam now provides that visibility so customers can finally make informed decisions about their entire infrastructure.”

Beam for Nutanix on-prem deployments is planned to be available by the end of 2018.