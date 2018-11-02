Pearson launches fast-tracked degrees in SA

The Pearson Institute of Higher Education (PIHE) has launched its newly-strutured fast-tracked Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Programmes for 2019, offering students the possibility of finishing a degree in two years.

Ebrahim Matthews, MD of Pearson Institute, says that this advancement in the higher education sector is a significant one, particularly in light of the challenges faced by South Africa’s youth and their communities.

“We know that the youth of South Africa are book-ended by both enormous challenges and unlimited potential. At Pearson Institute we keep innovating to try and provide learning solutions that will be the answer to the stumbling blocks that hold our youngsters back from getting a quality tertiary education. Our accelerated degrees shows such innovation.”

Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, with Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) recently reporting an unemployment rate of 38,2% among young people, aged between 15 and 34, in the country.

“According to the Stats SA, this indicates that over one out of every three young people in the labour force were not employed in the first quarter of 2018,” says Matthews.

He explains that many students could benefit considerably from a swifter entry into the workplace, getting ahead of their peers by one year to accelerate their careers. This also provides a more attainable education option for those aspiring students with financial restrictions, who do not have the funds to enrol in degrees that take three to five years to complete.

“The shorter duration will allow graduates to upskill themselves without compromising the high standard of education provided by Pearson Institute and save on the logistical day to day costs of additional years of study.

“Whether you are in matric or already in the workforce, these degrees can fast-track your way to becoming more employable, getting a promotion, or equipping yourself with the business skills you need to pursue entrepreneurship. Those who want to push harder, work faster and save on fees now have a learning institution that can accommodate their ambitions with fast-tracked programmes,” Matthews adds.