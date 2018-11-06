New accelerator programme from Innovator Trust

The Innovator Trust has introduced a new accelerator programme exclusively available for beneficiaries of the enterprise development (ED) programmes for black-owned startups in the ICT space.

“Growth-hacking” has become a popular buzzword in startup circles, and refers to rapid experimentation regarding marketing, sales and product development to boost turnover, which in turn necessitates the need for additional employees and facilities. The ability to scale a business, while maintaining cash flow and company culture is a test of both the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen. It is also where many a small business fails, as it requires a different skill set entirely.

“Once the entrepreneurs who take part in our Enterprise Development programmes become more established, they turn their focus to growth. This accelerator is especially for entrepreneurs who’ve created startups with high-growth potential, and provides them with the skills to scale at speed and responsibly,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

The Innovator Trust Accelerator Programme will provide beneficiaries with the support they need to become players in the ICT space, including technical and financial management support, as well as NOSA vetting or accreditation, and registration on the SCNET portal.

“I believe strongly that ICT entrepreneurs are going to be critical to South Africa’s economic growth, which is why we need to focus on equipping these businesses with the skills they need to grow, create jobs and stimulate our economy,” says Jooste.