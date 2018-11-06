Pinnacle to distribute Infinidat

Infinidat, a provider of software-centric data storage solutions, has appointed Pinnacle as its primary distributor in South Africa.

The appointment will enable Infinidat to grow its customer base in the South African market and allow Tier 1 enterprise customers to leverage the company’s offerings.

Hayden Sadler, Infinidat country manager for South Africa, comments: “This partnership is especially critical for us, as our go-to-market strategy is wholly focused on a channel model. Customers will be more exposed to our value proposition and understand the company’s innovative and disruptive architecture. This will not only save customers money, but also give them more capacity, reliability and better performance than any other data storage solution they’ve previously used.”

Gerhard Gouws, managing executive of Pinnacle Enterprise Solutions (PinnES), says: “Infinidat’s enterprise storage enhances our enterprise solutions business unit offering, bridging the high-end software defined storage portfolio gap that we had. We can now offer holistic end-to-end solutions to our customers, and position enterprise storage solutions in environments where we may not have previously engaged. This will enable us to introduce a new incremental revenue stream.

“Importantly, the inclusion of Infinidat’s offering delivers the strategic value of offering a range of data storage solutions designed around the core principle that customers should not have to compromise on cost, performance and availability, at scale.”

Infinidat offers flexible cost models from simple capex deals, through to capacity on demand and a flexible utilities opex based model. “The flexibility allows us to provide the financial structure that best aligns with our customers’ business models and requirements,” Gouws says.

Infinidat has worked closely with Pinnacle to provide the necessary sales and technical training to Pinnacle engineers and sales staff. Pinnacle will receive the benefit of incentivised programmes aimed to bolster sales efforts.

Sadler concludes: “Pinnacle will have the full support of INFINIDAT’s own technical, sales and support team, to assist with closing business and servicing both channel and end-user customers.”