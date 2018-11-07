FNB Connect expands network coverage

A multi-billion rand roaming agreement reached between Cell C and MTN will significantly increase coverage, specifically 3G and 4G coverage across South Africa for our FNB Connect SIMs.

As a telco within the financial services industry the bank has over half a million active sims.

Providing convenient customer-centric solutions coupled with innovative technologies has helped the bank build products that fit the customers’ lifestyle. “The increased network coverage highlights our commitment to ensuring that we provide customers with the best services, and through our partner relationships ensure that our customer needs are a priority,” says Shadrack Palmer, chief commercial officer at FNB Connect.

“As a result of this new roaming agreement expected to be completed by the end of the year, customers will experience an enhanced network quality and faster download speeds. No action is required from our customers as their phones will automatically and seamlessly switch between base stations, ensuring a far better call and data services experience,” says Palmer.

The bank continually looks at enriching its product offerings with good value and convenience for its customers. Our aim is to help our customers to connect more, through great deals we bring to the market and our continuous effort to simplify SIM packages and rates structures,” concludes Palmer.