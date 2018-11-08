115 years on, SE Litho advances its technology

Veteran Johannesburg-based print business, SE Litho, has advanced its capacity and productivity levels with its acquisition of the Xerox Versant, a press for high volume and shorter run print solutions.

“SE Litho was established in 1903 and has a history of being leaders in the industry. We have a spirit of entrepreneurship and a thirst for innovation when it comes to using the latest technology,” says SE Litho’s Andrew Armstrong. “The Versant digital press is a prime example of how technology continues to benefit the business. It delivers ultra HD printing resolution for very fine details on a wide variety of media and weights. We can produce more jobs, increase productivity with faster technology, give clients quicker turnaround times, and grow our profitability too. In a tough market, we needed the machine to cope with the increasing volumes of work we are getting.”

The 100ppm machine was purchased from Digilogix, Xerox Business Partner and replaces its Xerox 770. The Versant’s sheetfed SRA3-format digital toner can print on stocks and substrates from 52gsm to 350gsm and offers finishes such as pearlescent, metallic and textured.

Armstrong and his team pride themselves on offering their clients premium quality printing services, provided by cutting edge technology led by a highly skilled production unit.

The company has had a long association with Digilogix, so when the time came to increase its capabilities with a new press, Andrew says he chose not to look at any alternative avenues for its digital upgrade, as he was very happy with the service and support they received from Digilogix.

“We have come a long way with Digilogix and we have a trustworthy relationship,” reflects Armstrong. “You can’t beat the quality and service levels provided by Xerox. If there are any questions or issues regarding printing, we have one centralised contact, the request is registered and the problem is solved quickly.”

Prior to its latest purchase, the company operated a Xerox 770 for its digital print requirements. With the exponential growth of the business and digital print, the device was simply no longer efficient enough to meet their growing customer needs. The new Versant press has an impressive assortment of automated workflow options, giving the discerning commercial printer the competitive edge when it comes to winning more new jobs and retaining existing business. The Versant also has a long sheet printing feature, of which SE Litho is taking full advantage, delivering a wider range of print options to its customers.

The Versant is designed to make work effortless, accurate and efficient. With the market’s shifting emphasis toward shorter runs, quick turnarounds and insourcing, it is important for print businesses like SE Litho to process more jobs in a shift than it has in the past. Automation is the key to helping them do this efficiently and with the Versant automation is near-total.

Jason Patch, production systems group manager at Digilogix, says image quality was a key consideration for SE Litho. “The Versant Press can create colourful personalised communications and brochures, or even handle photo publishing and speciality products. This is critical for a company that produces marketing collateral for its customers, as is the ability to print on a wide variety of media and on papers up to 350gsm. They are also able to use prints from the machine as proofing documents for their litho printing.”

“Our digital printing business has grown exponentially over the past 10 years,” adds Armstrong. “We started with the Xerox 252 and then went onto the Xerox 770 and now we have moved to the Versant. The digital side of the business is really exciting and it’s the future for SE Litho. Eventually, we will become a completely digital business as the market continues to grow.”