Vox signs on as Microsoft Azure Data Centre partner

Vox, has been selected as a Microsoft Azure Data Centre Migration partner, adding to its Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) status.

“Becoming a Microsoft partner is a rigorous process and a significant investment in training and certification, means customers can be assured of best of breed skills and resources,” says Craig Freer, executive head: cloud and managed services at Vox.

“Business that have implemented cloud computing are already experiencing improvements in their operational efficiencies and flexibility. This in turn has resulted in cuts in their operational costs. To realise these results however, these businesses have had to partner with suppliers who have the deep technical skills to ensure that the transition to cloud is not only seamless but also delivers real value. Vox is such a partner,” says Dean Erasmus, Microsoft Azure business lead for Africa.

Vox believes that customers of all sizes will benefit from migrating to the cloud, but urges caution, stating that when considering any Microsoft solutions, it is best to choose a Microsoft Azure Data Centre Migration partner for peace of mind across the migration path.

“To meet the growing demand for cloud migration, and to ensure a smooth transition, we have recently launched a Cloud Assessment Audit, that starts with a view of what technologies are in place, including a full view of the IT ecosystem and all its dependencies,” Freer says.

“More critical though, is a vision for what the business needs and how cloud can future proof the business.”