Intel debuts new Xeon processors

Intel has announced two new members of its Intel Xeon processor portfolio: Cascade Lake advanced performance (expected to be released the first half of 2019) and the Intel Xeon E-2100 processor for entry-level servers (general availability now).

“We remain highly focused on delivering a wide range of workload-optimized solutions that best meet our customers’ system requirements,” says Lisa Spelman, Intel vice-president and GM of Intel Xeon products and data centre marketing. “The addition of Cascade Lake advanced performance CPUs and Xeon E-2100 processors to our Intel Xeon processor lineup once again demonstrates our commitment to delivering performance-optimized solutions to a wide range of customers.”

Cascade Lake advanced performance represents a new class of Intel Xeon Scalable processors designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads.

The processor incorporates a performance optimized multi-chip package to deliver up to 48 cores per CPU and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket.

Cascade Lake advanced performance processors are expected to continue Intel’s focus on offering workload-optimised performance leadership by delivering both core CPU performance gains and leadership in memory bandwidth constrained workloads.

Performance estimations include:

* Linpack up to 1.21x versus Intel Xeon Scalable 8180 processor and 3.4x versus AMD EPYC 7601.

* Stream Triad up to 1.83x versus Intel Scalable 8180 processor and 1.3x versus AMD EPYC 7601.

* AI/Deep Learning Inference up to 17x images-per-second versus Intel Xeon Platinum processor at launch.

Intel SGX on the Intel Xeon E-2100 processor family delivers hardware-based security and manageability features to further secure customer data and applications. This feature is currently unique to the Intel Xeon E processor family and allows new entry-level servers featuring an Intel Xeon E-2100 processor to provide an additional layer of hardware-enhanced security measures when used with properly enabled cloud applications.

The Xeon E-2100 processor is targeted at small- and medium-size businesses and cloud service providers. The processor supports workloads suitable for entry-level servers, but also has applicability across all computing segments requiring enhanced data protections for the most sensitive workloads.

Small businesses deploying Intel Xeon E-2100 processor-based servers are expected to benefit from the processor’s enhanced performance and data security. They will allow businesses to operate smoothly by supporting the latest file-sharing, storage and backup, virtualisation, and employee productivity solutions.