Musk reaches out to help fire victims

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter, offering assistance to people affected by devastating fires in California.

“If Tesla can help people in California wildfire, please let us know,” he tweeted. “Model S & X have hospital grade HEPA filters. Maybe helpful for transporting people.”

Tesla owners in areas affected by the wildfires have also been offered free supercharging.

In addition, their batter range has been temporarily improved, from of 40kWh, 60kWh and 70kWh to 60kWh or 75kWh.

Musk has also emailed all employees to offer any assistance they can to those affected. “If there’s any way for Tesla to be helpful, please provide assistance and don’t worry about payment,” the mail reads.