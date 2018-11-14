Cell C completes roaming agreement with MTN

Cell C has announced that months of work have culminate in the completion of the national rollout of MTN roaming.

“Feedback from the areas that went live with the service early on has been fantastic, and the positive responses from customers around the country continues to come in,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Cell C and MTN have developed some great best practices through the rollout and used these innovative techniques to complete this rollout in just sixteen weeks, well ahead of schedule.

The agreement sees MTN providing both 3G and 4G services to Cell C in areas where Cell C has chosen to purchase coverage rather than self-build, mainly outside of the main metro areas. Cell C customers now have access to thousands of additional sites, of which around two thirds are LTE enabled.

“Being able to seamlessly handover from our network to MTN’s without noticing the switch has been the biggest benefit of this roaming agreement. Previously, this was not possible when customers entered roaming areas,” says Dos Santos.

Ensuring an enhanced customer experience has been the primary focus of the roaming agreement with MTN. In addition, roaming access is now automatic without manually applying device settings to allow roaming.

MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa says the MTN and Cell C deal has highlighted the value that comes from infrastructure sharing.

“Competition in our industry is more robust when we are all competing on both service and infrastructure. By roaming on MTN, Cell C has dramatically boosted its coverage, with a strong focus on rural areas. Bottom line – more South Africans have more choice and that is good for competition which is good for our country,” says Motsa.

“We are actively engaging ICASA to release 4G spectrum to enable more growth, more competition and to help further drive down data prices,” he adds.

“We would like to thank the teams at Cell C, MTN and the network suppliers for their dedication and hard work on this rollout,” says Dos Santos.

Cell C’s network service offering is now at 99% 2G population coverage, 96% 3G population coverage and 80% 4G population.