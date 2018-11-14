Oracle honours partners for cloud business transformation

Oracle yesterday hosted its Oracle Partner Executive Forum, which takes place in six countries across the continent, as far afield as Senegal through to Kenya, throughout November.

The Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) event provides Oracle’s premier solution partners with an opportunity to share insights, experiences and gain a fresh perspective on moving their businesses, and those of their customers, forward.

“Partners are critical to our strategy and we continue to look for ways to build their offerings and capabilities. In turn, our customers get the opportunity to explore, demo and launch applications in Oracle Cloud, whether they be innovative business applications from our growing ecosystem of partners or existing Oracle Applications,” says Stefan Diedericks, director: Africa alliances and channels, Technology & Cloud Systems.

“The Oracle Partner Executive Forum also provides us with an opportunity to honour those partners that consistently invest and innovate on the Oracle Cloud and continue to prosper and succeed through the use of emerging and innovation technologies,” concludes Diedericks.

The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialised Partner of the Year – recognises partners for their outstanding work in driving customer success with Oracle Cloud solutions. Oracle partners accelerate innovation through customers upgrading successfully to the cloud. From business planning and implementation, to connectivity and execution, Oracle partners provide the support and services needed to maximise the value of Oracle Cloud solutions for customers’ organisation.

Winners of the prestigious 2018 Oracle Excellence Awards – EMEA Specialised Partner of the Year:

* Specialised Partner of the Year: CX Cloud: Tata Consultancy Service

* Specialised Partner of the Year: ERPM Cloud: Agileum

* Specialised Partner of the Year: HCM Cloud: Spoon Consulting

* Specialised Partner of the Year: IaaS & PaaS: Business Connexion

* Specialised Partner of the Year: Cloud Implementation Excellence: Dimension Data

* Specialised Partner of the Year: Innovation: Accenture South Africa

* Specialised Partner of the Year: Systems: Software Application and Information Solutions

* Specialised Partner of the Year: Volume Sales: ETS Innovations

Partner enablement has been enhanced with the recent announcement of the inclusion of the Oracle Cloud Marketplace within the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure console. The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is an online store for thousands of Oracle and partner-built business applications and services, including FireEye, HighJump, and ICS Financial Systems.

As part of this announcement, Oracle is delivering new ‘click to launch’ functionality directly within Oracle Cloud Marketplace that allows customers to quickly deploy turn-key applications and images via a Partner Image Catalog.

Partners can easily get their technical and business solutions, including Fortinet Fortigate, Jenkins by Bitnami, and Check Point CloudGuard, into the hands of customers for development, testing, piloting, and production deployments. End-users benefit from the simplicity and can easily find, learn about, and deploy applications directly from the console and launch pre-installed servers to their Oracle Cloud Infrastructure environment in just a few clicks. What once took days and possibly weeks to do, can now be done in a matter of minutes.

“The integration between Oracle Cloud Marketplace and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, leveraging our new Partner Image Catalog capabilities, further validates our commitment to both customers and partners, helping them easily deliver the best possible business solutions,” adds Diedericks.