TalentintheCloud launches new recruitment model

Fintech specialist recruitment agency TalentintheCloud has received further investment from Richard Alden, entrepreneur and former CEO of one of Africa’s largest technology companies.

The undisclosed investment will be used to build and market a new generation of recruitment models in Africa.

Africa is a hive of fintech activity and innovation, bringing enormous opportunities to the continent’s large and educated population of young potential employees along with an increase in foreign investment, technical advances and economic growth.

The financial technology industry is a major contributor to sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output and employs over 3-million people directly and indirectly in the region. Platforms like TalentintheCloud are transforming the employment industry by using artificial intelligence, machine learning and cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to further streamline the hiring process.

Darren Franks, CEO of TalentintheCloud, says that the investment will be used to launch Talent Hub, Africa’s first talent portal dedicated to the fintech sector.

“This new generation recruitment model will focus on inclusiveness and enable fintechs of all sizes to have access to talent that they’ve not ever had access to before.”

Together with recruiting, Talent Hub will give fintechs an opportunity to present their businesses in a digital, content-rich way never seen before in the sector.

Richard Alden’s interest in the sector stems from its enormous potential.

“We are seeing tremendous entrepreneurial and innovative development in Africa with many sectors leaping forward far faster than their counterparts in the rest of the world – fintech is an excellent example of this. To maintain this innovation requires ensuring the right talent is constantly in the right places.

“TalentintheClouds’ innovative and proven model has given it a unique leadership position in the talent space in Africa,” he says.