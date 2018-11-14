UCT still top African university

The University of Cape Town (UCT) continues to skirt the top 100 in the 2019 US News Best Global Universities Rankings. The university is ranked 114th globally and first in Africa.

In the subject rankings, released simultaneously, UCT is ranked in the top 50 globally in Immunology at 49th, up three places from last year; top 100 in a further three subjects with Microbiology 63rd, up two places, Social Sciences & Public Health 71st, up 10 places, and Clinical Medicine 91st.

Another seven subjects ranked in the top 200 are Plant & Animal Science 116th, Environment/Ecology 125th, Arts & Humanities 143rd, Geosciences 152nd, Psychiatry/Psychology 154th, Space Science 165th and Physics 166th.

Professor Michael Kyobe, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalisation, says: “It is encouraging to see such a strong performance by UCT’s research in these rankings. To be ranked just outside the top 100 in the world is a significant achievement and demonstrates that UCT continues to punch above its weight; at a time of declining national funding and increased global competition, we are working hard to maintain this excellence.”

The Best Global University Rankings is produced by US News, a specialist in US education rankings for more than 30 years. It differs from most other widely recognised world university rankings in that it focuses solely on research.

The methodology measures a university’s global and regional research reputation and academic research performance using indicators such as publications, citations – the number of times a publication is referred to – and international collaborations.