Ultra-slim laptop sales rise

Volume sales of ultra-slim laptops through the distribution channel in Western Europe were up again in Q3 2018, continuing the rise in sales seen throughout the last year, according to the latest distribution data published by Context.

Sales of ultra-slim laptops, defined here as laptops with a z-height of less than 18 mm, were +18% higher in Q3 2018 than in the same period last year.

“Growth was driven by the rising need for thin and light ultramobile solutions, resulting from an overall shift to mobility, and by greater availability of Windows-based products in the segment,” says Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context.

As in previous quarters, ultra-slim laptops proved popular with both commercial users and consumers. The +22% year-on-year rise in commercial ultra-slim mobiles was the main driver of a +9% overall increase in business notebooks. In the consumer segment, growth of +15% in sales of ultra-slim models helped to soften an overall decline of -5% in notebook sales.

In Q3 2018, the average distributor selling prices of ultra-slim laptops were €1,276 for business models and €633 for those aimed at consumers. These high price tags mean the growth in sales also benefitted revenues and margins.