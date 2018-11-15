5G will help Africa tap into new industries

Africa remains the region with the highest growth rate in mobile subscriptions globally, according to a new report from Ericsson and the Council for Science and Industrial Research (CSIR), titled “Making 5G a reality for Africa”.

Total mobile data trafﬁc is forecast to grow 11-times (compared to today), with 75-million cellular IoT devices being connected. Between 2017 and 2023, mobile subscriptions in the region will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, to over 900-million subscriptions – leading to a penetration rate of 105%.

Rafiah Ibrahim, head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, comments: “Technology has the potential to fundamentally transform societies. It enables rapid improvements to industrial production and societal services, positively impacting the way we live and interact with our environment.

“Our new study highlights the dynamic role the ICT sector has in enabling growth in Africa through building 4G networks and paving the way towards 5G in the future.”

The paper provides a perspective on how 5G can be realized in Africa in addition to shedding light on some use cases that could drive 5G in Africa and the varying degrees of relevance in each country. Furthermore, the paper highlights the role 5G has in transforming industries.

Dr Ntsibane Ntlatlapa, manager of telecommunications and media competency area manager at the CSIR, says: “Investment in technology research and innovation that address the challenges the countries are facing, will help Africa emerge from the economic challenges in a more sustainable manner.

“This investment in research can result in creative solutions and forward looking policies and regulations that can lead to inclusive socio-economic development and has the potential for rapid service improvements and digital readiness across societies, governments and industries.”