Angola Cables, Broadband Infraco sign MoU

Angola Cables has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Broadband Infraco.

Broadband Infraco provides extensive regional long-distance network coverage and SADC connectivity. From a South African connectivity perspective, Broadband Infraco currently has more than 14 960 km of fibre networks across the South African geography. It also has 156 Points of Presence (PoPs) providing a high capacity, stable national network environment.

Angola Cables CEO António Nunes says the partnership will facilitate internet connectivity into Africa. “With our international connectivity and reach through our submarine networks and the expansive terrestrial network of Broadband Infraco, there is a genuine opportunity for us to collectively fast-track connectivity on the continent.

“The very real possibility now exists to connect Brazil and South Africa to the other BRICS nations of Russia, India and China through a high speed, low latency connection,” says Nunes. “Such a connection together with our robust network will accelerate international co-operation on multiple levels, promote economic development and fast-track projects that will enable new opportunities for digital content exchange across the region.”

Andrew Matseke, CEO of Broadband Infraco, says the partnership is pivotal in the development of digital connectivity within South Africa and Africa.

“We have POPs and fibre connectivity options to all neighbouring SADC countries. Through the Angola Cables subsea networks, SACS and Monet, Broadband Infraco will have the ability to share international traffic and content that could unlock new business opportunities for SADC countries.”

Nunes adds: “Angola Cables will also be in a position to support our new partner in other projects that are of national importance and which require global network connectivity. An example of this, is the Square Kilometre Array (“SKA”) Project, the world’s largest telescope where Broadband Infraco is the main supplier of international capacity to Europe. Given the large data requirements, the scientific information can now be shared with other entities.”

The co-operation between the two companies will also advance business channel synergies. This offers South African consumers an improved usage, low-latency or ´no lag experience’ that is of particularly benefit to the gaming community – or other users requiring greater bandwidth via the SACS routing to South America,” Nunes adds.