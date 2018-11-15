Huawei lifts the lid on its SA cloud

Huawei Cloud has officially launched in South Africa, with a local data center providing cloud services in-country.

Huawei Cloud South Africa region will start providing cloud services at the end of this year, allowing organisations operating inside South Africa and its neighboring countries to access lower-latency, reliable, and secure cloud services, such as Elastic Cloud Server (ECS), Elastic Volume Service (EVS), and Object Storage Service (OBS).

Huawei Cloud also indicated a plan to unveil more new regions in Africa.

Robert Nkuna, director-general of the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, comments: “Huawei has been a great technology partner to our country and they have regularly brought cutting edge technologies to our shores.

“The launch of the Huawei Cloud Service is taking place in an exciting period in our country. For an example we are investing in skills development with numerous partners. We’ll engage Huawei to transfer cloud technology skills to SA and the continent. We are convinced that we can fast track our development if we work in partnership with other stakeholders.”

Li Peng, president of Huawei Southern Africa Region, says:” Huawei has been operating in Africa for 20 years, contributing to social and economic development and enriching African people’s lives with its ICT solutions and services. We have in-depth understanding of African market and is capable of better meeting customers’ current and potential needs.

“South Africa is one of the most diverse and promising emerging markets globally with tremendous potential. With cloud services, we are aiming to unleash the latent capacity by introducing cloud computing, one of key engines drive the growth in this era.”

Edward Deng, vice-president of Huawei Cloud Business Unit, adds: “With over 30 years of technical accumulation in ICT infrastructure and products, Huawei provides reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services to customers worldwide. Looking forward, Huawei Cloud’s innovative technologies and services, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, will help African governments, carriers, and enterprises in a variety of industries such as finance, energy, agriculture, to leapfrog to a fully-connected, intelligent era.”

Huawei Cloud has also released the Africa Partnership Program with local channel partners, such as Altron, ATOS, BCX, Datacentrix, EOH, Gijima, StorTech, TCM, Tech Mahindra, T-systems and XON.

In additional, the company launched InTouch Aggregator, a PaaS platform powered by Huawei Cloud, which helps connect carriers, open up telecom capabilities, enable OTT, and build up the cloud ecosystem.