Millennials + ICT = an entrepreneurial match

Born between the early 1980s and 2000s, millennials are becoming a larger and more important part of South Africa’s population. However, the prevailing tough economic climate has taken its toll on the country’s millennials, with youth unemployment reaching 52.40% in the first quarter of 2018.

With more than half of the country’s youth unemployed, drastic steps need to be taken to remedy this serious issue facing local millennials and the country as a whole.

This is according to Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust, who believes that entrepreneurship, especially in the ICT industry, is vital. Furthermore, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has earmarked entrepreneurship as a possible solution to help create much needed jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“South Africa needs successful entrepreneurs! We need to stimulate both economic growth and job creation in the country. The only way we can do this is by creating successful entrepreneurs and start-ups that can grow into thriving businesses,” she explains.

According to Michigan Scouting, millennials have the following unique characteristics: digital savviness; they are a social generation; they collaborate and cooperate; and they are looking for adventure. Jooste believes that these characteristics make millennials perfectly suited for a career as an ICT entrepreneur.

“Millennial entrepreneurs have an opportunity to flourish by identifying with innovative ideas,” she says. “They have the technological edge on other generations, making them more than capable of utilising these unique characteristics to their advantage and become successful entrepreneurs.”

However, is there a sustainable future for entrepreneurs in the South African ICT industry? “There will always be an untapped market for ICT entrepreneurs to flourish and create new and innovative ways to connect these individuals,” Jooste says.

“Also, because of constant technological development, it is time for young entrepreneurs to spread their wings and become pioneers on the forefront of the local and international ICT industry. The future is always bright.”