RCS-Communication launches new Ka-Band service in South

South Sudan ISP RCS-Communication has established the first site for Avanti’s HYLAS 4 high-speed satellite broadband service in-country.

Following successful beam testing in early November 2018 in Juba, South Sudan, the new Ka-Band service with high throughput speeds of up to 35Mbps download and 4Mbps upload, is now available to RCS-Communication’s customers in South Sudan.

The site at RCS-Communication’s technical office in Juba is the first HYLAS 4 service in East & Central Africa.

RCS-Communication partnered with iWayAfrica, an Avanti Master Distributor, to bring the service to South Sudan. “We have a long-standing relationship of almost 10 years with iWayAfrica for the provision of high throughput volume capped VSAT services and are pleased to extend this to the new HYLAS 4 service that offers much improved speeds,” says Flippie Odendal, MD of RCS-Communication.

“RCS is always on the lookout for suitable technology and services that increases options to our clients and enhances their user experience. We focus on the Enterprise and SME market, and with the HYLAS 4 broadband service, we see SME clients across South Sudan benefiting from high speeds and a selection of volume options at affordable rates,” continues Odendal.

iWayAfrica has been a key partner of Avanti’s since 2014 for its HYLAS 2 services across East and Southern Africa. With HYLAS 4, Avanti’s high-speed Ka-Band service is now available with a wider footprint of sub-Saharan Africa helping more people to become digital citizens.

“We have been working with RCS since May 2009 for VSAT broadband services in South Sudan. It is the leading ISP in its market with an excellent service reputation. Now with HYLAS 4, we can bring Avanti’s service to South Sudan and enable our partner RCS to deliver even faster download and upload speeds”, says Michèle Scanlon, MD of iWayAfrica.

iWayAfrica supports its partner channel with competitive wholesale rates, sales support with lead generation, installation training, a 24/7 Network Management Centre and access to a dedicated distributor partner portal.