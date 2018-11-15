Sterlite Tech accelerates digital reinvention

Global data network solutions company Sterlite Tech is accelerating digital reinventions with its holistic software solutions that converge the power of data analytics, enhanced customer experiences and programmable networks of the future to drive digital transformations for global telcos.

These software-enabled programmable solutions empower communication service providers (CSPs), digital service providers (DSPs), enterprises and citizen networks to realise the competitive advantages of a web-scale Network Function Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) platform for their network automation and software-defined network (SDN) initiatives.

With CSPs, DSPs, enterprises, citizen networks and OTT players focused on connecting the next billion for 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) era, Sterlite Tech has been investing in its technology and research capabilities, bringing software to the edge of data networks.

Anshoo Gaur, CEO: Software Business at Sterlite Tech, says: “As we help our customers connect the unconnected, we believe in the value that an evolved network architecture brings with deep-fibre networks converging into fixed wireless access for the “last-mile hop” to customers and enterprises. This, coupled with an open source SDN and NFV engine in a programmable network, will drive the scale and agility that can unlock new revenue streams with newer business models in the 5G era.”

Capturing the value of digital reinventions for global telcos, Sterlite Tech is also demonstrating its Digital Commerce & Customer Management Platform (DCCM) and Programmable Networking and Intelligent Analytics solution which together equip global telcos to prepare for the digital age.

Sterlite Tech’s DCCM is a customer-centric platform that digitises every engagement with customers and partners. It has integrated selling, marketing, monetisation, revenue management, billing and self-care capabilities. Enabling CSPs to monetise their services via every touch point, the platform significantly improves operational efficiencies.

Sterlite Tech’s Intelligent Analytics platform is a business intelligence solution that captures, models and protects data to provide meaningful insights in near real-time, for smart decision-making, increasing monetisation opportunities and optimising business operations. It also allows CSPs to craft real-time customer offers, improving experiences and profit margins.