WannaCry is still alive and kicking

One and a half years after its epidemic, WannaCry ransomware still tops the list of the most widespread cryptor families and the ransomware has attacked 74 621 unique users worldwide, accounting for 28,72% of all users targeted by cryptors in Q3 2018.

The percentage has risen over the last year, demonstrating more than two-thirds growth against Q3 2017, when its share in cryptor attacks was 16,78%.

This is one of the main findings from Kaspersky Lab’s Q3 IT threat evolution report.

A series of cyberattacks with WannaCry cryptor occurred in May 2017 and is still considered to be one of the biggest ransomware epidemics in history. Even though Windows released a patch for its operating system to close the vulnerability exploited by EternalBlue 2 months prior to the start of the attacks, WannaCry still affected hundreds of thousands devices around the globe.

As cryptors do, WannaCry turned files on victims’ computers into encrypted data and demanded ransom for decryption keys (created by threat actors to decipher the files and transform them back into the original data) making it impossible to operate the infected device.

The consequences of the WannaCry epidemic were devastating: as the victims were mainly organisations with networked systems – the work of businesses, factories and hospitals was paralysed.

Even though this case demonstrated the dangers cryptors pose, and most of PCs around the world have been updated to resist the EternalBlue exploit, the statistics show that criminals still try to exploit those computers that weren’t patched – and there are still plenty of them around the globe.

Overall, Kaspersky Lab security solution protected 259 867 unique users from cryptor attacks, showing a substantial rise of 39% since Q2 2018, when the figure was 158 921. The growth was rapid yet steady, with a monthly observed increase in the number of users.

“The rising share of WannaCry attacks is another reminder that epidemics don’t end as fast as they start – there are always long-running consequences. In the case of cryptors, attacks can be so severe that it is necessary to take preventive measures and patch the device, rather than deal with encrypted files later,” says Fedor Sinitsyn, security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.