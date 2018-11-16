All the winners at AfricaCom 2018

The AfricaCom Awards winners have been revealed.

“AfricaCom continues to grow and with it the Awards,” comments Tom Cuthell, event director of AfricaCom. “I would like to thank everyone involved, our judging panel who rigorously vetted the entries, sponsors and partners for their ongoing support and all the companies who continue to show how dedicated they are to ensuring that Africa advances into the digital ecosphere.”

The AfricaCom Awards stars for 2018:

* Best Network Improvement – Liquid Telecom – Completion of the Cape to Cairo fibre route

* Delivering Excellence in Customer Experience – Huawei Technologies – Customer Experience Management (CEM) for Ghana

* Fintech Innovation Award – Econet Wireless (Cassava Fintech) and Mahindra Comviva – EcoCash Merchant Payments powered by mobiquity Money

* Most Innovative use of AI Technology – Huawei Technologies – Huawei PowerStar

* Most Innovative Service – Orange – Rural Electrification

* Changing Lives Award – Ericsson and Wot-if? Trust – eHUB Diepsloot South Africa

* Best Sustainable Power Solution – Huawei Technologies – Huawei PowerCube 1000

* IoT Product / Service of the year – Yego Innovision Limited – Yegomoto

* Digital Entertainment Solution – Kwesé iflix – Best Innovation in Digital Entertainment

Also, winners on the night of two very special peer-voted awards were: Abdikarim Mohamed Eid, CEO of Telesom, who was acknowledged as the AfricaCom CXO of the Year; and Priya Thakoor, chief digital officer of Coca-Cola South Africa ,who was recognised for outstanding achievements in driving ‘Digital Africa’ forward and walked away with the award for the AfricaCom Enterprise CXO of the Year.

“Congratulations to all of the award winners. The bar has been set high and we all look forward to seeing what next year holds,” adds.