Epson receives EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability

Epson has been awarded a Gold rating for overall sustainability by independent platform EcoVadis for the second year in succession.

The top rating, which reflects Epson’s commitment to achieving the highest possible international CSR standards, also acknowledges Epson as being “outstanding” in both the Environment and Sustainable Procurement categories and highlights its excellent achievement in Labour, Human Rights and Ethics.

EcoVadis – an independent, trusted and collaborative platform – uses a unique CSR assessment methodology that measures over 50,000 organisations across 190 industry sectors in 150 countries. The process to achieve the ranking included reviewing and assessing Epson in terms of its people, processes and platforms, which resulted in outstanding recognition of its policies, actions and results in both the Environment and Sustainable Procurement, placing Epson in the top 3% of companies for overall sustainability.

Henning Ohlsson, CSR director at Epson Europe, comments: “With an increasing demand for businesses to demonstrate the highest possible CSR and sustainability standards, I am incredibly proud that the work we have been doing as a company has been recognised by this Gold EcoVadis rating.

“At Epson, we have long believed that businesses have a collective responsibility to build a sustainable future, and this includes every step of the supply chain – from factory to office floor. We strive to embody this in both our own CSR efforts and in the technology we produce that helps our business customers meet their own sustainability goals.

“Sustainability is in our DNA and is ingrained in our management philosophy,” continues Ohlsson. “Being a sustainable company means being mindful of every aspect of our organisation. It fuels our innovation, drives our growth, motivates our workforce and is a key factor in how we work with our partners across the supply chain. But while we make strides in advancing a circular, low-carbon economy, we are not finished yet and as we move forward we are completely committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are redefining the way we operate our business.”

Epson’s mission to develop business inkjet printing technology is now helping customers reach their environmental, financial and societal aspirations. If companies make the choice to invest in inkjet printing technologies rather than laser, they can achieve up to 99% less waste, zero ozone gasses, 92% less CO2, and 96% less energy compared with using a laser printer.

Not only in inkjet printing, Epson is committed to developing environmentally conscious products across all its product ranges including projectors, robotics and augmented reality smart glasses. Epson’s drive to produce efficient, compact and precision technologies (Sho Sho Sei) has long been grounded in the Japanese value of Monozukuri – the art and science of manufacturing.