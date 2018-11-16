Liquid partners with Kymeta for remote connectivity

Liquid Telecom is extending its VSAT service through a new partnership with Kymeta, enabling it to deliver enhanced satellite mobile connectivity across Africa.

As part of a master distribution agreement announced at AfricaCom 2018, Kymeta’s lightweight, high throughput satellite communication systems will be integrated with Liquid Telecom’s satellite connectivity. This will provide high-speed bandwidth mobile internet access to private and public-sector organisations that would normally have difficulty accessing reliable, affordable internet, particularly in remote locations.

Quick and easy to deploy, this modern satellite connectivity has the potential to enable new service innovations and transform society in the most under-serviced and remote parts of Africa. Mobile medicine or healthcare vehicles, for example, will be able to deliver screening and remote diagnostics to isolated communities across the continent.

It can be used by aerospace, maritime and ground transport customers to create new services and connections across isolated areas. It can even support the growth of IoT capability across a range of vehicles to support a fully connected automotive future including self-driving cars.

“This new strategic partnership between Liquid Telecom and Kymeta marks a disruptive moment in the evolution of VSAT services for the African continent,” says Scott Mumford, group managing executive: satellite and VSAT at Liquid Telecom. “By pairing the latest Liquid VSAT internet platform with Kymeta’s groundbreaking satellite terminals, the two companies are bringing unrivalled connection quality, speed and availability to people on the move and in places that have never been connected before.”

The Liquid Telecom and Kymeta master distribution agreement spans two key technologies:

* Liquid Telecom VSAT satellite broadband connectivity delivers cost-effective, business speed broadband connectivity over VSAT anywhere in Africa. Next-generation satellite modems, provided in partnership with Newtec, offer unrivalled communications throughput, flexibility and low total cost of ownership. Built for performance, Liquid Telecom is also the only operator that has built its satellite platforms directly connecting to its core terrestrial network.

* Kymeta electronically steered, flat panel satellite terminals address the need for lightweight, low-profile, and high-throughput communication systems that outperform any mechanical system fixed and on-the-move. This makes it easier and more reliable than ever to connect almost any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

“This new satellite mobility partnership offers limitless opportunities for communication and collaboration in Africa,” says Neville Meijers, chief commercial officer of Kymeta. “This mass market broadband platform can be deployed quickly and easily without skilled personnel – delivering Gigabit connectivity instantly and anywhere. Applications of all types can benefit from this future-facing technology: from new digital IoT services in connected transport systems, to healthcare applications and education systems.”