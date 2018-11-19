Hall takes the reins at Paratus Namibia

Paratus, the largest privately owned Pan African telecoms operator, has announced the appointment of Andrew Hall as its new managing director for Paratus Namibia.

He will be taking over the reins from John D’Alton who will be taking over regulatory, legal and also marketing strategies for the Paratus Group in Africa.

Paratus CEO Barney Harmse comments. “Like his predecessor, Andrew is also an excellent all-rounder and has many years’ experience in the ICT game.

“After the acquisition of VOX Namibia in 2014, we were extremely chuffed that Andrew joined the Paratus family as the then MD of VOX Namibia. John has been part of the Paratus family since the beginning, he has been a critical component in the growth of Namibia and the rest of Paratus Africa,” he explains.

Hall adds: “We have the most dynamic and forward thinking team and I have gained a tremendous amount of experience in my time with the company and this team.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to step into the role of managing director. There is a huge amount of responsibility that comes with this position, especially if it is for one of the market leaders in our industry,” he adds.

“We are facing a few challenges in the Group in specific areas, where we need more focus and bigger guns. After much deliberation and new planning, and obvious consultation with John, we asked him if he would focus his attention on the huge responsibility of regulatory, legal and also marketing strategies for the Paratus Group of companies,” says Harmse.

“John has left behind a legacy and some huge shoes to fill. I do however look forward to the challenge and leaving my own legacy behind one day,” Hall concludes.