Redstor in new alliance partnership with VMware

Redstor has announced a Technology Alliance Partnership with VMware, the global leader in virtualisation and cloud infrastructure.

It is the latest initiative by Redstor and builds upon its long-term strategy to treble revenue by 2020. The partnership accelerates solution development and strengthens Redstor’s relationship with VMware. Tighter integration with the virtualisation vendor now makes it even easier and simpler for IT staff to initiate a Redstor restore instantly.

In response to customer demand, Redstor continues to broaden coverage by integrating with a growing number of platforms, including Office 365, and recently released Oracle backup.

Redstor will back up a physical or virtual system and recover it directly into VMware – even if it has been running in a different hypervisor.

Thomas Campbell, Technical Services Director at Redstor, said: “IT staff can now initiate a recovery in a single step, taking seconds.

“This removes a lot of complexity and allows customers to meet more challenging recovery time objectives.”

Single-step recovery is just the latest automated feature in Redstor’s unique cloud data management solution.

By continually replacing repetitive tasks, removing complexity and managing data wherever it is stored, Redstor is making operations significantly easier for IT staff.

Redstor offers improved ways of tackling compliance, data growth, recovery from ransomware attacks, flexible cloud integration and reducing investment in primary storage.

It also enables organisations to simplify deployment and billing, improve security and obtain borderless visibility of their entire data estate.