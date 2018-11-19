Software AG extends webMethods Integration Cloud

Software AG has unveiled its newest release of its integration platform as a service (iPaaS) webMethods Integration Cloud, which now enables customers to deploy integrations designed on-premises directly in webMethods Integration Cloud.

For existing webMethods customers this new release significantly reduces the complexity of cloud deployment and provides a ‘lift & shift’ approach that enables them to use their existing software licenses in a ‘bring your own license’ (BYOL) model. With this approach, these customers will gain all the benefits of the Cloud including cost efficiency, speed, security, and flexibility.

Additionally, the cloud deployment capabilities from webMethods Integration Cloud eliminate the need for customers to perform upgrades, maintenance, and fixes because it now ensures that a customer’s integration logic is running on the latest version of the iPaaS platform.

Wolfram Jost, chief technology officer of Software AG, says: “We believe our customers will be thrilled with this newest webMethods cloud deployment capability. It is a Software AG hosted platform with all software maintenance, updates and changes handled by Software AG. This means our customers can focus on implementing their integration projects with greater speed and flexibility, while we look after the underlying system, thus playing an increasingly important role in their business success.”

More than 4 000 global businesses, including 7-Eleven, Bosch, Chevron, Lidl, and Nissan, regard the webMethods Integration Platform as integral in enhancing their operational efficiency and delivering differentiated offerings.

Jost also notes: “In this release of webMethods Integration Cloud, we are helping our customers do two things really well. First, develop their applications where they want – on-premises or in the cloud – or even a hybrid mix of the two. Second, deploy their existing or new applications directly in the cloud, providing them with the cloud capabilities that help them reduce ongoing TCO (total cost of ownership).”

webMethods Integration Cloud enables professional integration and API developers to easily create, publish and deploy their solutions to a scalable cloud environment. Software AG’s webMethods Integration Cloud enables integration developers to:

* Develop new integrations, APIs and business logic in webMethods Designer – Deployment landscapes are automatically provisioned and all integrations, APIs, and business logic are deployed with it;

* Deploy existing integrations and APIs from webMethods Designer to a cloud-based landscape – Software AG handles everything from automatic upgrades to fix/patch management and CI/CD support. Cloud-based monitoring dashboards enable users to track solution health and behaviour;

* Integrate with on-premises resources – Sensitive data can be secured using a VPN tunnel for secure transmission. Users can set up a VPN for on-premises data connectivity to defined endpoints;

* Manage application staging and migration in the cloud – The deployed environment in the cloud automatically supports the migration from one stage to another. Updates can be easily deployed to the same landscape.

webMethods Integration Cloud is part of Software AG’s Digital Business Platform, which is an adaptable technology layer that fits into but does not replace an organisation’s existing IT landscape. It enables a readiness that allows for the rapid adoption of current and future technologies and market disruptions with a platform for the ever-evolving digital world. Based on a single architecture and release cycle, the Software AG solution is an integrated platform enabling multiple digital use cases.