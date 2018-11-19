Vox launches Green Week

Vox is kicking off Green Week with clearance sale style offers for home users and businesses alike and will run from today (19 November).

The Green Week clearance sale includes limited specials ranging from Vox LTE mobile data to FTTB, voice, telephony packages, as well as Kaspersky anti-virus software. The discounted deals are available for one week only until midnight on Monday, 26 November.

“Our Green Week sale has something for everyone this year, whether you’re a consumer looking to save up to 50% on mobile data or a business that wants to take advantage of our 40Mbps for the price of 20Mbps FTTB offer,” says Vera Romano, executive head: marketing at Vox.

“We did our homework and put together packages that will make a difference to people’s pockets and add real value.”