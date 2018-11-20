Application Development Manager

Push your team to experience the thrill of an agile environment in C# / PHP environment in complex CRM solutions. You will work with an engaging leader who will allow you to work your magic in the team but still guide you strategically when needed. Skills and Experience

A relevant tertiary qualification, preferably a degree or honours in computer science

5 to 7 years’ experience in related roles Dev Lead role in the financial services industry

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Expert C# development experience (PHP knowledge will be advantageous)

Ability to explain technical issues back to business for decision making

Agile / Scrum experience

You will be immersed in technology and back end development and not be pushed into doing anything other than outstanding development.

