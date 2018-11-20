Cell C in Black Friday data windfall

Cell C is offering an early festive treat. Starting this Black Friday, users can buy a prepaid data SIM loaded with 50GB of data for only R500 (R10 per Gigabyte) while stocks last.

“This is the perfect option for those going on holiday this festive season. Consumers can stay connected wherever they are. Simply pop the SIM in a router to connect your holiday spot or slide it into a tablet and keep your kids entertained all the way to your holiday destination,” says Junaid Munshi, Cell C chief commercial officer.

On top of this, the data will be valid for six months (180 days) from the date of activation and can be used at any time of the day. There are no restrictions on the data; use it to stream music, speak to friends over social media or catch up on your favourite movies and TV shows anywhere in South Africa.

The offer opens on Friday 23 November at Cell C stores and runs for the weekend of 24 and 25 November.

“We welcome the opportunity to give our customers the gift of connectivity this Festive Season. With this offer, we’re glad to play our part in making sure you don’t want for data this holiday season,” says Munshi.