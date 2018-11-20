Citrix acquires micro app platform Sapho

Citrix Systems has acquired Sapho, a leading micro app platform which it will use to enhance the guided work capabilities within Citrix Workspace, enabling people to work with even greater speed, intelligence and simplicity.

In combining Citrix’s strengths in application delivery and security with Sapho’s focus on work automation and productivity, Citrix and Sapho can help companies create a superior employee experience that redefines the future of work and deliver it today.

“Sapho and Citrix share a vision that technology can improve employee experience by helping people to be more productive,” says Fouad ElNaggar, co-founder and CEO of Sapho. “Our technologies create an intelligent environment that solves productivity challenges that employees and companies are facing by organizing work in a single place, guiding work by bringing micro-apps into the environment and automating tasks to increase time for employees to do value-added work. And together, we can deliver a truly intelligent workspace that redefines the way work gets done.”

“In today’s tight labor market, advantage goes to companies that can recruit, develop and engage employees better than the competition,” says Tim Minahan, executive vice-president business strategy and chief marketing officer at Citrix. “Employee experience will ultimately determine winners and losers and Citrix is committed to delivering intelligent digital workspaces that give companies an edge.”

Citrix delivers intelligent digital workspace solutions that fuel the employee experience by organising work so it is more convenient , automating it so that it’s simpler and delivering insights that make it smarter.

Using Citrix Workspace, companies can:

* Give employees flexible access to all the apps and insights they need to work where and how they want and be productive in a single location.

* Leverage innovative technologies such as machine learning alongside simplified workflows to organize work and guide employees through their day, automatically serving up tasks they need to focus on and the intelligence needed to get them done quickly.

* Build employee skills and keep them on the cutting edge in their fields.

* Sapho’s micro applications improve employee productivity by consolidating access to tools, activities and tasks in a simple and unified work feed.

With Sapho, companies can automatically surface personalized and relevant tasks from existing systems and deliver them to any device, intranet or collaboration tool. Details about activities are exposed as micro-apps that provide contextual actions employees can take to complete work faster and make better decisions.

Using proven, pre-defined APIs that integrate with leading enterprise applications and more than 50 micro-apps for applications such as Salesforce, Workday, Concur, ServiceNow, Outlook, Google Drive and more, companies can effectively guide employees through their most common work so that they can get things done and move on.