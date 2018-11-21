Enterprise Hadoop courses to be offered in SA

InfoFlow, a KID group company, has signed a partnership agreement with Hortonworks, making Infoflow a gold partner and the only Hortonworks training partner in South Africa.

South Africa-based InfoFlow is a data management software reseller and consulting and resource business.

Hortonworks, a data software company based in Santa Clara, California, develops and supports advanced open source Hadoop data platform software. Its enterprise Hadoop is in high demand in South Africa, but to date, Hadoop skills have been scare and costly to acquire locally.

“This partnership makes InfoFlow a key local reseller, but crucially – the only accredited Hortonworks training entity in sub-Saharan Africa,” says Veemal Kalanjee, MD of InfoFlow.

For local enterprises seeking to capitalise on Hadoop for enterprise-scale big data management, governance, security, operations and data access, the Hortonworks-InfoFlow partnership will deliver localised expert resources and support.

It also brings to Johannesburg the only Hortonworks training and testing site in South Africa, allowing local professionals to undergo Hortonworks product training programmes at InfoFlow’s state of the art training centre in Fourways.

“It’s huge news for the KID group and our local customers,” says Kalanjee. “For InfoFlow, it will transform our business from a focus on data management on traditional platforms to 100% fully integrated into the big data environment. In addition, there is huge demand in South Africa for enterprise Hadoop skills, particularly among large local organisations such as financial services and retailers.

“Big banks are looking to upskill their staff, and large enterprises have had to fly expensive resources to the country to give their enterprise Hadoop projects guidance and structure. With our new partnership, we will soon be able to offer this Hadoop training in South Africa.”

The Hortonworks training will be added to InfoFlow’s broader portfolio of already established presence as the sole accredited Informatica Platform trainer, graduate programmes across data management and data warehousing.