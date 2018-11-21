Kaspersky Lab gets highest score for malware removal

Kaspersky Lab Internet Security was recently awarded the top prize for proving to be the most effective solution at deleting threats on an already infected machine.

After another successful year for Kaspersky Lab products, the AV-Comparatives malware protection test has rated Kaspersky Internet Security as the highest performing solution available – praising both its ability to remove active infections and prevent them from causing damage to user devices. The product received three stars and the Advanced+ award, as well as the best score in the test – achieving an average of 99 points out of a total of 100 for all malware samples that the products were tested against.

By comparison, the closest competitors scored 94.

To remove malware from the device is as important as it is to prevent it on time. Many malware samples are able to dig deep into the operating system and even small pieces of it, left after ineffective removal, can disturb the user and make the device unstable. The infected device is disrupted and slowed down, putting user data, privacy and money at risk. This is why effective infection removal is vital for a security solution.

Kaspersky Internet Security was one of 10 products scrutinised, testing the vendors’ ability to remove malware on user machines. To run the test, machines were infected with 40 kinds of malware – one by one. For each type of malware, the product testers tried to remove the threat simply by installing the security solution to the infected device, running an antivirus scan and following the instructions when malware was detected – similar to how a consumer would on their personal machine or device.

The machines were then checked for malware remnants or if the threat had completely been removed by the product. Products which left remnants, such as malicious processes, files associated with the malware as well as autorun programs and balloons, were given lower scores.

Once the test was completed, the products were then rated by how well they removed the malware and how convenient the process was for the user. For example, products that could remove malware without putting the operating system into safe mode or required Rescue Disk or other manual actions from the user for the threat deletion process, received higher scores. Kaspersky Lab Internet Security was found to meet both criteria, by successfully removing the malware and its remnants, and doing so at the convenience of the user.

“This is a welcome accolade and testament to the hard work our researchers do in ensuring Kaspersky Internet Security remains one of the most effective and recommended products on the market. We appreciate AV-Comparatives running this test, as these kinds of assessments are very important to show which products are reliable in the security industry,” says Timur Biyachuev, vice-president: threat research at Kaspersky Lab. “As threat actors become more sophisticated with their attacks, and malware threats continue to rise, it is important users have a trusted and endorsed solution to keep their devices secure. Our experts analyse extensive threat intelligence data and great technological advances, and this allows our product to detect and remove both recognised and unfamiliar malware.”