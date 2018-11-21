Legion gaming laptops: stylish outside, savage inside

Lenovo Legion, the company’s dedicated sub-brand for PC gaming, now includes a new family of six gaming PCs – the Lenovo Legion Y730 and Y530 Laptops, T730 and T530 towers and C730 and C530 cubes.

Today at Lenovo Tech Life, the Legion Y730 was demonstrated.

Catering to avid PC gamers who value substance as much as style, the latest from Lenovo Legion are redesigned from the ground up to offer a modern and polished aesthetic that does less to flaunt a flashy, juvenile look, and more to deliver high performance without the garish frills.

Designers listened to feedback from thousands of gamers – professionals, parents, students – who all share a deep passion for gaming cultivated through years of playing their favorite titles. These users know they do more than just game on their PC, and having a rock-solid rig that looks as good with their crew as it does in front of their colleagues is important.

Most of all, Lenovo ensured that every component in the new Lenovo Legion devices is engineered to provide powerfully immersive performance.

The new Lenovo Legion laptops are built for today’s on-the-go gamer who travels light. Rather than juggle two laptops in one bag, the Lenovo Legion Y730 and Y530 Laptops cater to both in one chic machine – effortlessly transitioning from work to play.

Made of precisely machined aluminum and anodized in a sophisticated Iron Gray, the Lenovo Legion Y730 laptop showcases ultrathin borders around its full HD IPS display.

Thinner, lighter and sleeker than before, the new laptops are ideal for those who want to focus on their game even when playing in public, instead of disturbing passers-by with the numbing glow of a typical gaming machine. Instead, the Lenovo Legion Y730 and Y530 laptops provide a stealthy cover that allows users to travel and game discreetly.

Paired with a Lenovo Y Gaming Armored Backpack with a dedicated laptop compartment, users’ gear will stay safe and sound from rush hour to happy hour.

The notion of portability doesn’t have to mean bulky fans and poor cooling. Lenovo designers tested countless ways in achieving better thermals and invented a dual-channel cooling system with additional side vents and multi-length, multi-rotational fan blades in the new Lenovo Legion laptops – improving its airflow by 16%, with 10% cooler system temperatures compared to before. The result is more efficient cooling and whisper-quiet operations.

More than capable of handling some of today’s most demanding games, both laptops come fully-equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPUs, up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Windows 10.

The Legion laptop keyboards are made to offer under 1ms input response time – designed to deliver that split-second advantage in competition.

The laptops’ optional 144Hz full HD IPS displays not only offer a higher refresh rate for smoother visuals and reduced motion blurring, but also thinner bezels with brighter panels at 300 nits – making characters come to life in crisp detail.

The Lenovo Legion Y730 laptop is the world’s first gaming laptop with Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Dolby Sound Radar. Dolby Atmos Speaker System creates an amazing experience over Dolby®custom-designed and tuned PC speakers or over headphones.

It delivers breathtaking, moving audio that flows above and around you, designed to place you inside the action as sound comes alive with richness and depth.