Lenovo shows off Mirage Solo with standalone VR

Lenovo has demonstrated the world’s first standalone Daydream virtual reality (VR) headset, Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream.

This VR device brings you the next generation of virtual reality: it combines the simplicity of an all-in-one headset – no more being tethered to wires, PCs or phones – with the immersive experience of motion-tracking technology on Daydream’s virtual reality platform.

Lenovo Mirage Solo users will be the first to experience the full potential of motion-tracking technology, called WorldSense, on Google’s Daydream virtual reality platform.

WorldSense lets users move around and explore their virtual environments as if they’re truly there – leaning, dodging or ducking through space.

Using the advanced features of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 VR platform designed to support built-in VR functionality and help developers to rapidly release compelling content, and 4GB of RAM, Lenovo Mirage Solo can easily handle the most demanding Daydream virtual reality experiences.

The headset’s display has been built for immersive VR engagement with an incredible 110-degree field of view, so users can see more of what’s around them.

Until now, portable headsets have been limited to tracking head movement using cords and external sensors. In reality, users can experience content by turning their head left to right at court-side in a live basketball game, glancing skyward at snow-capped mountains or looking behind you in 360-degree spherical videos. But now with WorldSense’s inside-out positional tracking technology, the headset can mirror real life by tracking its position in space through built-in tracking cameras and sensors.

That means users can really explore: duck an incoming dodgeball, bank left with a snowboard or jump over a hurdle – all head movements can be tracked within the virtual world using WorldSense technology.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo headset is designed to handle extended periods of continuous use. It’s also been tailored for comfort. The headset is designed to fit nearly any size wearer, with quick-release buttons for visor adjustments, adjustable dials and size accommodations for nearly every face shape, visual aid and head proportion. Since most headsets bear an excess of weight towards the front, the headset has been engineered for a more even load distribution and balance to reduce strain on the wearer. The areas that touch the user’s face and forehead are lined with breathable, insulated contoured padding for maximum comfort.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo comes with a wireless Daydream controller, which acts as an intuitive extension of the user’s hand. Sporting a clickable trackpad, app and home buttons, and a volume rocker, users can change the controller’s function from app to app. Besides a navigation controller, it can also serve as a baseball bat, steering wheel or whatever fits that app’s purpose.