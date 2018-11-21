LG expands XBoom lineup

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled its expanded line-up of its XBoom audio product.

The XBoom name has always stood for powerful sound in a festive environment, which has contributed to its 35% global market share among mini components and all-in-one audio categories.

LG is aggressively driving its audio strategy by focusing first and foremost on sound quality and as such, investing heavily in a wide range of R&D initiatives. The addition of the XBoom Go (models PK3/PK5/PK7) allows even more music lovers to enjoy the benefits of LG’s audio expertise. XBoom Go embraces the brand’s heritage of powerful sound and party fun and is designed to captivate listeners with both unmatched quality and user convenience.

Each model contains the following:

* PK3 – This Bluetooth speaker is water resistant and portable. In addition, it comes with a built-in microphone that automatically filters the audio. There is also no need to worry about the battery dying amidst a celebration, as each model also contains a built-in battery that allows for up to 12 hours of playback.

* PK5 – A middle range speaker that boasts more than 18 hours of battery life, the PK5 packs the Clear Vocal technology that removes audio imperfections, adding a more defined sound. It is also water and splash resistant and has a handle, allowing for it to be easily carried just about anywhere. To sweeten the deal, the PK5 contains a Bluetooth speaker that synchronizes with the built-in LED light, which changes to the rhythm of the music to create a pulsing light show for any song.

* PK7 – With a battery life that lasts for up to 22 hours, the PK7 also contains a Bluetooth speaker that matches its LED light to the rhythm of the sound. The speaker integrates a convenient and comfortable handle grip that allows for it to be transported securely. In addition, the powerful PK7 Bluetooth speaker distributes its high frequencies across two separate tweeters for more precise sonic detail.

LG has partnered with Meridian Audio’s advanced audio technology to deliver clear treble and enhanced bass as well as exceptionally powerful, accurate sound despite their compact size. As the company behind the world’s first digital active loudspeaker and industry’s first audiophile-quality compact disc player, Meridian has played a fundamental role in the development and implementation of revolutionary audio technologies such as Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) and also served as the exclusive audio brand for premium carmakers such as Land Rover, McLaren and Jaguar.

In addition to the XBoom upgrades, the XBoom mini component (model CK99) and all-in-one (model OK99) are crowd favourites with thundering output starting at 1 800 watts and topping off at 5,000 watts for a lively party atmosphere. The Pro DJ Wheel allows anyone to become a DJ with creative mixing and scratching functions and fun lighting effects. Karaoke fans can eliminate the vocal track from almost any song, adjust the pitch with Voice Canceller and Key Changer while the Grab & Move handle and casters of the LG OK99 takes the definition of “portable audio system” to a whole new level.

“By expanding our XBOOM brand to include wireless and smart speakers, LG is opening up new possibilities with XBOOM leading our entire home audio business,” says Yegendhree Pillay, home electronics marketing manager at LG Electronics South Africa. “With Meridian as our audio technology partner, we are confident XBOOM will be a huge success in South Africa.”

XBoom Go is the first wireless speaker to support aptX HD from Qualcomm for superb lossless 24bit/576kbps hi-res streaming audio that satisfies highly demanding audiophiles sensitive to loss of fidelity through Bluetooth. LG was the first company to include aptX HD in a smartphone with the G5 and the advanced audio technology is found even today in the LG G7 ThinQ.