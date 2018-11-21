Star Wars fans battle in one-on-one multi-player mode

Now Star Wars fans can have lightsaber battles against each other in local multiplayer mode, the newest feature expansion for the smartphone-powered augmented reality (AR) experience from Lenovo and Disney.

The feature update, titled Lightsaber Versus Mode, is the second free update since the product launched in November 2017. Lightsaber Versus Mode is available now in the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges app, which is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

A first-of-its-kind, Star Wars: Jedi Challenges allows fans to train like a Jedi, battling against legendary dark side villains like Kylo Ren and Darth Vader in AR since its launch in late 2017.

The new multiplayer mode allows two players – each equipped with the smartphone-powered Lenovo Mirage AR headset, Lightsaber Controller, Tracking Beacon and a compatible smartphone – to face off in AR lightsaber battles, while in the same room. This is the first time two players can play simultaneously while being able to see the other player’s lightsaber in AR.

In Lightsaber Versus Mode, players are guided by visual cues indicating when and where to block, dodge, and strike. As players face off, the battle increases in difficulty until one player claims victory. Each player must download the latest version of the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges app on compatible smartphones, with access to the same WiFi connection.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges brings iconic Star Wars experiences to life with the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, a Lightsaber Controller modelled after Rey’s lightsaber as seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tracking Beacon, and compatible smartphone.

Offering more than 30 hours of multi-level immersive content, Star Wars: Jedi Challenges features three gameplay modes players must master on their journey to becoming a Jedi:

* Lightsaber Battles: Perfect your lightsaber skills by taking on some of the most menacing villains the dark side has to offer – from Kylo Ren to Darth Vader and more. Or grab a friend and face off in the new Lightsaber Versus Mode.

* Strategic Combat: Command forces against enemies in large-scale legendary ground wars.

* Holochess: Outwit your opponents in the ultimate game of concentration and strategy in the beloved Star Wars board game that first appeared in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges – Dark Side Expansion is a free content update to the Jedi Challenges augmented reality experience that allows fans to play through new challenges as Kylo Ren.

The Dark Side Expansion is the third free update since the smartphone-powered augmented reality experience launched in November 2017. The expansion includes new content for fan-favourite mode Lightsaber Battles, allowing players to duel Yoda, Rey and more in augmented reality with Kylo Ren’s or Rey’s Lightsaber.

In celebration of the new dark side content, a limited-edition Lightsaber Controller modeled after Kylo Ren’s iconic weapon from the films will be available on jedichallenges.com. The Dark Side Expansion update and the Kylo Ren Lightsaber will be available in select markets.