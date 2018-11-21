Thinnest, lightest ThinkPad workstation available now

Lenovo’s newest ThinkPad mobile workstation, the ThinkPad P1, is available now.

As Lenovo’s thinnest, lightest and sleekest mobile workstation, the ThinkPad P1 gives users the style they want and the performance they need.

The ThinkPad P1 fulfills the desire for workstation performance and reliability in a thin and light design. The result is an ideal recipe of workstation power and an ultra-premium look and feel.

The ThinkPad P1 gives users a premium experience – both in look and feel and superior construction and components. With a signature, black finish, glass touchpad and seamless keyboard, and premium packaging the ThinkPad P1 has the high-end design that users expect.

This attention to detail even extends to the power supply. Customers know a thin and light workstation is nothing if it still comes with a bulky power supply. That’s why the ThinkPad P1 power supply is 35% smaller and lighter than predecessors.

Certified for key ISV applications, the ThinkPad P1 features 8th Gen Intel Xeon and Core processors, including support for the Core i9 CPU, and delivers ECC memory support and clocks speeds up to 4.6GHz. Users can also enjoy a boost in performance with the latest NVidia Quadro P1000 and P2000 professional graphics cards.

In addition to its graphics and processors, this mobile workstation offers a 15-inch, 4K UHD display, representing 100% of the Adobe color gamut, as well as a touchscreen, IR camera standard, 4TB of M.2 PCIe premier storage and 64GB of memory at 2667MHz.

With more than 25 years of experience developing the best commercial laptops, ThinkPad P1 design engineers chose the best features from the ThinkPad portfolio to maximize power, performance and premium design from top to bottom.