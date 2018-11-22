Bridgestone chooses Vox for WiFi overhaul

Tyre manufacturer, Bridgestone South Africa has selected Vox as its WiFi partner of choice.

The company, which has recently shifted its operating model from a capex to opex model, with the aim of building a valued service, selected Vox as a like-minded solutions and services oriented partner.

Ryan Crawford, IT manager at Bridgestone South Africa, says company’s new headquarters in Waterford, Johannesburg, will be a fully WiFi-enabled environment, with devices from printers, laptops and everything in between being replaced to move away from wired LAN connections.

The company’s current head office did have WiFi but the business wasn’t satisfied with the solution in place.

Crawford points out that a lack of ability to monitor and control the WiFi solution, coupled with poor APNs due to positioning, were the critical considerations when overhauling connectivity and IT requirements.

Bridgestone was first introduced to Vox via Ruckus, its integrated WiFi solutions partner, which has a WiFi solution implemented at the company’s Brits manufacturing plant.

“The clincher for us, was the stability and reliability of the Vox solution,” Crawford say. “It is an appealing solution not only because of the superiority of the technology, but also the management control it provides over the wifi delivered via a dashboard, giving full, nationwide visibility of all access points.”

Bridgestone intends to roll out the Vox wifi solution across its network of offices and branches.