Shawn Marx to leave Pinnacle

Shawn Marx, currently executive director: public service and SADC at Pinnacle, is leaving the distributor.

He will be taking up a new position at Datacentrix, a value-added reseller that is also part of the Alviva Group in January 2019.

Marx, who has been with Pinnacle since its inception, has worked in all the company’s business areas, most recently helping resellers to sell into national, regional and local government.