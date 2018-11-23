Altron’s Netstar wins at TT100

The Technology Top 100 Business Innovation Awards has announced that Netstar, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Altron, has received the prestigious 2018 Minister of Science and Technology’s top award for overall excellence for large enterprises, in addition to three other awards.

Netstar MD Pierre Bruwer comments: “Innovation is the life-blood of any successful organisation and these awards are an affirmation of our drive to remain at the forefront of new technology developments and identify opportunities to leverage new innovations for the benefit of our customers, while having a positive impact on society.”

In addition to the Minister’s Award, Netstar received awards in the following categories for large enterprises: Management of Technology, Management of People, and Innovation Concept. Netstar was also one of three finalists in Management of Innovation and Management of Systems.

“We operate in highly competitive markets and the management of the culture of people, technology and systems processes throughout our business is the key to our success. We continue to focus on innovation that matters, continually delivering new insights with the aim of unlocking new value and opportunities, from productivity efficiencies and technical innovation to cost savings, for all our customers,” adds Bruwer.

The TT100 Awards are an annual event hosted by the Da Vinci Institute for the Management of Technology and Innovation under the auspices of the Department of Science and Technology and are recognised as the premier business excellence awards in South Africa and a celebration of South African innovation.

Entrants are evaluated using the TIPSTM model which assesses each company on how they have managed technology (T), innovation (I), and people (P), in the context of managing an organisation as a system. They undergo a challenging adjudication process which causes each facet of the business to be carefully examined and scrutinized by a panel of industry specialists.

A total of 192 companies entered this year’s TT100 programme.¬