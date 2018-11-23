Black Friday data deals from Vodacom

Vodacom is fast selling out of its Black Friday special deals, with cut-price data plans plus valuable accessories up for grabs.

Among the most popular deals is a 5GB Data Price Plan that includes one device, one plan and two accessories for just R199.00 per month.

The R199.00 My Gig5 24Months Contract includes a Huawei R218h Lte Mifi Router 100mbs Cat 4 plus an Hp 15 Celeron with Windows 10 and Norton Security Deluxe 5.

To take up this offer, click here or to upgrade click here.

The 10GB Data Price Plan Top Up offers one device, one plan and two accessories for R299.00 per month.

The My Gig10 24Months TopUp features a Huawei R218h Lte Mifi Router 100mbs Cat 4 plus Norton Security Deluxe 5 and an HP 15 Celeron with Windows 10.

Buy it now here or upgrade here

The 5GB Data Price Plan Top comes in at R249.00 per month.

The My Gig5 24 Months TopUp comes with a Samsung 40 Smart LED TV as well as a free R10 000 Top Dog educational voucher.

Buy it here or upgrade here.

The 10GB Data Price Plan Top Up features one device, one plan and one accessory for R299.00.

The My Gig10 24Months TopUp includes a Samsung 40 Smart LED TV with a discounted monthly subs plus a free R10 000 Top Dog educational voucher.

Buy it here or upgrade here.

The full range of specials can be viewed here.