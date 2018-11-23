Dell EMC’s transformation head wins national award

Natasha Reuben, head of transformation at Dell EMC, has been recognized by the 2018 National Business Awards as Top Performing Business Leader of the Year.

Her win was announced during the 16th annual National Business Awards gala ceremony, held recently in Johannesburg.

“I’m really humbled to have won this award” Reuben says. “But I didn’t achieve this on my own. The support of an amazing organization as well as my team, enables us to implement meaningful and sustainable programs that change lives.”

Reuben’s role at Dell is not a ceremonial one: her mandate is closely tied to the company’s strategy and she reports her team’s efforts directly to the board. These include the highly successful Khulisa Academy, which trains graduates in advanced technologies, and the Dell Solar Labs, advanced computer labs built into portable and robust converted shipping containers that are installed in disadvantaged communities.

“It is truly a blessing to be recognized amongst such great South African business leaders and proves that together we can achieve so much to help our country,” Reuben says.

The 2018 National Business Awards’ nominees and winners include a notable number of women, bolstering Reuben’s belief that empowering women and girls is crucial, as is spreading the message that diversity is effective and a competitive advantage. This reflects Dell EMC’s own support for diversity and professional enablement.

“I cannot do justice to the work Natasha and her team are doing,” says Doug Woolley, GM of Dell EMC South Africa. “They are going above and beyond to help make South Africa better and stronger, and we are so privileged to have people of her calibre working for Dell EMC. I truly believe this is just the beginning: keep an eye on Natasha. She’s going places. The recognition of this award is only the beginning.”