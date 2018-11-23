Develop your career while on vacation

When it comes to vacations, many employees simply aren’t taking their fair share.

This is a mistake. Vacation doesn’t just enrich your personal life, the relaxation effects recharge your batteries when you return.

Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup South Africa, explains that over 50% of South African employees don’t take their vacation or leave days, which has ranked South Africa as the 5th hardest working country in the world, according to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released this year.

“Not taking adequate time out from our jobs can cause stress levels to be heightened. This has many negative effects on both the body and the mind, and in the end can cause burnout,” says van den Barselaar.

For those worried about taking some time off, ManpowerGorup provides the following tips for making the most out of your vacation to maximise both elements of work-life balance.

Let your creativity flow

At work, you likely have deadlines and project parameters that don’t allow much creative thinking. Over time, this can shut down your ability to innovate and think about the big picture. However, when you are on vacation, giving yourself time away to read a fiction novel, work on an art project, or just allowing yourself to daydream can help jump-start fresh thinking when you return to work.

Think big picture

What do you really want out of your job? Do you want a promotion? Do you want to make a bigger difference? Do you want to move to a different department or company? When you give yourself time, you can answer these important questions that often get crowded out by urgent matters.

“A well-rested team of employees is more engaged and likely to view their jobs as meaningful for the long term,” adds van den Barselaar.

Disconnect

And don’t feel guilty! There’s a temptation to split the difference between productivity and vacation mode. In the long run, this will make you less productive. Your stores of energy and attention are finite, so when you’re taking a break, unplug entirely. This will recharge your batteries and you’ll be able to dive into your next project refreshed.

With the December summer holidays approaching, why wait? Start planning your next vacation now …