Etion Secure appoint Gao Mogapi

Diversified digital technology group has Etion has announced the appointment of Gaopalelwe Mogapi, who joins Etion Secure, the group’s cybersecurity solutions provider, as executive: cloud services.

“Gao joins Etion Secure from Accenture where she was the Technology Architecture Lead. She has a proven track record as an IT strategy and business alignment enabler, specialising in strategic enterprise architecture, technology sales and business development,” says Christi Maherry, CEO of Etion Secure incorporating LAWTrust.

“Her ability to transform technology solutions into successful measurable business solutions across various levels of an organisation have gained her capability to originate, shape and deliver on various business strategic implementations, spanning but not limited to Enterprise Resource Planning, Data Analytics, BPM/SOA Transformation, and Digitisation Projects, amongst others.”

The announcement follows the recent Empowerdex results where Etion was recognised as the most empowered listed technology company.

“We are growing our team and this appointment is in line with our organisational strategy to grow locally and internationally,” says Maherry adding that Mogapi would be shadowing the CTO and the CIO for three months’ to get a full understanding of the business and fast track her on-boarding.

Mogapi has vast experience in IT and has had various technology roles at Software AG, FNB and ABSA. Prior to this she spent three years as Technology Architect, Ecosystems and Alliances Lead for Accenture South Africa, where she was instrumental in the growth of Accenture Technology Consulting Group as a Trusted Systems Integrator through partnerships with Global Technology Solution Providers in line with the Digital Disruption “ready” capabilities.