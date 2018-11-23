It’s official: Engelbrecht is Kyocera SA’s GM

Werner Engelbrecht is officially Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa’s (KDZA’s) new GM.

Engelbrecht has been interim GM since March 2018, in addition to his role as chief financial officer. He has worked at KDZA since 2006, bringing his background as a chartered accountant and his commitment to the stringent business principles practiced by Kyocera.

Together with former GM, Wayne Holborn, Engelbrecht helped the company triple its turnover.

Engelbrecht, in his interim GM role, has already demonstrated his skilful navigation of the complex business environment, and the broader political and economic challenges in South Africa.

Kyocera Document Solutions Europe president, Takuya Marubayashi comments: “We wish Werner continued success as GM within the KDE-Group of sales companies. I am confident that Werner will continue to form strong business relationships and take KDZA to the next level.”

Engelbrecht notes that “from a channel point of view, it is important to continue to provide the level of support that they’ve become accustomed to. I am a firm believer that one can analyse any process, function or task, then improve and optimise.

“This business process improvement and digital transformation is something we continue to offer our channel and clients. We need to challenge ourselves to find new opportunities to increase our sales top line and to add value to our clients. The world is changing at a rapid pace and we need to embrace the inevitable changes.”

Engelbrecht has committed to developing the team and help them to grow in their careers. He aims to manage risks and grow the business with the Kyocera team. “It’s a delicate balance of course. But I work with incredible people, who share my vision for KDZA,” he concluded.